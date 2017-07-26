World
Search
Sign In
Health CareSenate Republicans Turned Down Their First Option to Replace Obamacare
Senate Holds Procedural Vote On GOP Health Care Bill
IranU.S. Navy Fires Warning Shots Near an Iranian Ship in the Persian Gulf
Joint naval exercise by USA and Qatar
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LibyaLibyan Rivals Agree to a Cease-Fire and Elections After Talks in France
COMBO-LIBYA-FRANCE-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY
North Korea

North Korea Vows to Strike U.S With a 'Powerful Nuclear Hammer' If Kim Jong Un's Regime is Threatened

Kevin Lui
Jul 25, 2017

North Korea threatened to launch a nuclear strike "at the heart of the U.S." if it sees signs that Washington is trying to remove Kim Jong Un as the country's leader, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"Should the U.S. dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the U.S. with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports, citing a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry.

Pyongyang's warning follows comments by CIA director Mike Pompeo last week that hinted that the U.S. might be interested in seeing some form of regime change.

"It would be a great thing to denuclearize the peninsula, to get those weapons off of that, but the thing that is most dangerous about it is the character who holds the control over them today," Pompeo told the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, reports CNN. He went on to say that the most important thing the U.S. administration can do is, "separate capacity and someone who might well have intent and break those two apart." Though Pompeo later denied that he was talking about removing Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo's words went "over the line," KCNA said, and show that toppling Kim is "the ultimate aim of the Trump administration."

U.S. authorities have expressed increasing concern over North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile program, particularly following Pyongyang's successful test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. A report by the Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that North Korea could have an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear weapon as early as next year, two years earlier than previously thought, according to the Washington Post.

[Yonhap]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME