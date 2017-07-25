Here Are All of the Nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has eight more reasons not to be humble.

On Tuesday via Instagram Live, MTV announced the nominees for the 2017 Video Music Awards, and the DAMN. rapper led the way with eight nominations for “HUMBLE.,” the first single off his recent album, which debuted to critical and commercial acclaim in April. Among the video’s nominations are those for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, and Best Direction.

Lamar will be competing for the newly created honor of Artist of the Year with Katy Perry and The Weekend, who tied for the second most nominations with five apiece. Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande join them in the category, which marks the first year the show will ditch the gender-specific awards . MTV made the same move earlier this year for its inaugural TV & Movie Awards.

Competing against Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ for the top prize, Video of the Year, are Mars’ “24K Magic,” The Weeknd’s “Reminder,” Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful,” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

The 2017 VMAs will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the complete list of nominees below (excluding Best Song of Summer, which will be announced at a later date).