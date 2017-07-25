Mental Health/PsychologySpending Money on Time-Saving Services Will Make You Happier
170609-housecleaners-cleaning-products
Television

Watch Bran Stark and Hodor Have an Adorable Game of Thrones Reunion

Megan McCluskey
3:01 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

While Game of Thrones fans everywhere were devastated when Hodor made the ultimate sacrifice to save Bran from certain death at the hands of the White Walkers and their army of wights, Isaac Hempstead Wright — who plays the young Stark — may miss the gentle giant most of all.

"I've grown up next to Kristian Nairn — who's the actor who played Hodor — for the past six years," he told Conan O'Brien during a special episode of Conan filmed at Comic-Con International. "So to suddenly not have that literally big presence on set has been really sad. I miss my big, friendly giant."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Luckily, the host had a sweet trick up his sleeve. As Hempstead Wright lamented his friend's absence, Nairn slipped out of a door at the back of the stage for a surprise reunion. "I cannot believe we just had a happy ending on Game of Thrones," O'Brien quipped as the pair hugged each other.

Watch the full clip below.

"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

