Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
GadgetsThis New Android Phone Has an Unbreakable Screen and Two Cameras
Fishing'Fish of a Lifetime.' New Jersey Crew Catches Record-Breaking 900 Pound Shark
Record Sized Shark
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionWatch Sean Spicer Channel His Inner Disco Star in This 'I Will Survive' Farewell Song
White House Press Briefing With Sean Spicer
TIME health stock
Getty Images
Mental Health/Psychology

Being Neurotic May Help You Live Longer

Amanda MacMillan
11:10 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Neuroticism isn’t generally considered a desirable attribute, and many studies have linked the personality trait to poorer health and an increased risk of mental disorders. But a new study in Psychological Science suggests that for some people, neurotic tendencies may actually reduce the risk of dying early.

The new paper analyzed data from more than 500,000 people in the UK, ages 37 to 73, who answered questions about their lifestyle behaviors, medical conditions and how healthy they felt. They also completed a personality assessment to measure levels of neuroticism. Neurotic people are more likely to experience negative emotions, such as irritability, frustration, nervousness, worry and guilt.

Participants were followed for about six years, and researchers found that higher levels of neuroticism were associated with a slightly higher risk of death over the follow-up period.

The counterintuitive findings came when the researchers broke down their results by self-reported health status. Among people who said their health was less than ideal, those with higher levels of neuroticism had a slightly reduced risk of death—from all causes and from cancer specifically—compared to those with lower levels.

“Our findings show that the relationship varies depending on how people rate their health,” said lead author Catharine Gale, a faculty member at the University of Edinburgh and University of Southampton, in an email. “If people rated their health as excellent, then being high in neuroticism had no relationship with their risk of death. But among people who rated their health as fair or poor, being high in neuroticism seemed to have a small protective effect against dying prematurely.”

MORE: It’s Official: Happiness Really Can Improve Health

The researchers also found that people who scored the highest in a neurotic tendencies related to worry and vulnerability had a lower risk of death, regardless of their self-reported health. This subset of people tended to answer "yes" to questions like, “Are your feelings hurt easily?”, “Are you ever troubled by feelings of guilt?”, and “Do you worry too long after an embarrassing experience?”

Although the study wasn’t able to test for this, Gale says that neuroticism may drive people to see their doctors and use health-care services more often—which could plausibly result in earlier diagnoses and more effective treatments of diseases like cancer. (This concept of “healthy neuroticism” isn’t entirely new, the authors wrote on their paper; it was first proposed in 2000.)

Being neurotic did not, however, affect people’s tendencies to engage in unhealthy habits, such as smoking, excessive drinking, being sedentary or following a poor diet. “We had thought that greater worry or vulnerability might lead people to behave in a healthier way and hence lower their risk of death, but that was not the case," Gale says.

The links between neuroticism and death rates also remained consistent regardless of whether or not people had diagnosed medical conditions, which also surprised the researchers.

Gale says the study’s large sample size—“far bigger than any previous study that has examined the relationship between neuroticism and the risk of death”—allows the researchers to have confidence in their findings. But she says there’s not enough evidence to declare that neuroticism is always a good thing. After all, the majority of evidence still suggests that positive emotions are better for health overall.

“There are disadvantages to being high in neuroticism, in that it makes people more prone to experience negative emotions,” she says. “But our findings suggest it may have some advantages too...for some individuals, it seems to offer some protection against dying prematurely. We now need to discover why that is.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME