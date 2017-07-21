U.S.
creepy-shed-realtor
Courtesy of BigCountryHomepage.com
Texas

'Weird and Creepy': Texas Man Posts Pictures of Female Realtors on Backyard Shed

Catherine Trautwein
6:16 PM ET

A man in Texas has stirred controversy by plastering pictures of women, including those of female realtors, all over his backyard shed.

The unidentified Abilene man said earlier this week he would remove the pictures off the shed and understood why some would see the array of photos as off-putting, according to local stations KTAB and KRBC.

Abilene real estate agent Tommy Simons told the Houston Chronicle the shed was "kind of weird and kind of creepy."

Though officials have been alerted to the issue, the man has not been given any citations as police concluded there was no criminal activity. However, police chief Stan Standridge told KTAB that the situation was "very concerning," according to the Chronicle.

Follow TIME