Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies is an original, terrifying co-operative mode that unleashes a frightening new horror story for Call of Duty zombies fans. Nothing is as it seems in this zombies horror, as a dark and sinister plot unfolds to unleash an invincible army of the dead.

Players will embark on a chilling, dark and mysterious journey through Mittelburg, a snowy Bavarian village in Germany, as they attempt to recover priceless works of art stolen by the Axis powers in World War II. This village holds a secret key to an unimaginable and monstrous power, so visitors must be on their toes and beware of the twisted and occult horrors that guard these treasures.

Players join a group of international art experts from the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives Section (MFAA) on their dangerous pursuit to reclaim some of the world’s most important works of art from the hands of the Axis powers, all while trying to survive a horror like no other.

Jefferson Potts – Strong, assured, and educated, Jefferson has both the military and academic prowess the MFAA need.

Olivia Durant – A former art historian of the Musée du Louvre, and weapons expert, she is an extremely savvy and capable member of the team.

Drostan Hynd – A former art thief, this brash and rough character was given a choice: go to jail, or help reclaim stolen art.

Marie Fischer – A brilliant engineer and tactician, Marie attempts to help salvage stolen treasures and rescue her brother, Klaus.