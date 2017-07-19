republicansMitch McConnell's Reputation Falters Amid Health Care Efforts
Game of Thrones' Samwell Tarly Basically Confirmed a Major Plot Connection

Megan McCluskey
11:09 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

While Samwell Tarly didn't seem to take note of much else but the mountain of dragonglass under Dragonstone during his Citadel library research in the Game of Thrones premiere, some fans were quick to observe a hidden clue. On the page preceding his discovery, there appeared to be a picture of the Valryian steel dagger some believe is currently in Littlefinger's possession — but was also shown strapped to Arya Stark's hip in promotional photos for the season.

"I was told very little about that," John Bradley — who plays Sam — told The Huffington Post. "When we were shooting that scene, I was literally told make sure that you linger on this page. They were shooting over my shoulder and said make sure to linger on this page. Make sure we get a good shot of this page before you turn the page over."

Bradley went on to basically confirm that the inclusion of the dagger was not coincidental.

"It’s all part of the same universe," he said. "And all of these storylines, no matter how spread out they feel sometimes, they are a lot of the same storyline and in the equation...and if you think you saw something you probably did see something. It may not be what you thought you saw, but it just kind of feeds into this idea that [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] have a plan, and they are playing the long game, and they are gonna plant the seeds."

Considering the dagger seems to be made of both known materials capable of killing White Walkers — Valyrian steel and dragonglass — whoever actually has it is probably going to want to keep a close eye on it.

"Stormborn," the second episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

