U.S.
Search
Sign In
ThailandThai Court Begins Handing Down Guilty Verdicts in a Landmark Human Trafficking Trial
THAILAND-MYANMAR-BANGLADESH-MIGRATION-MINORITY
IndiaIconic Indian Lawmaker Representing the Poor Quits After Being Quieted
Mayawati Press Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Music'Despacito' Is Now the Most Streamed Track of All Time
Build Presents Luis Fonsi Discussing His New Single "Despacito"
Doris Marie Payne, 83, right, talks her attorneys Gretchen Christina von Helms and Guadalupe Valenc
Doris Marie Payne talks her attorneys Gretchen Christina von Helms and Guadalupe Valencia at arraignment in Indio court on November, 05, 2013. Irfan Khan—LA Times/Getty Images
Crime

86-Year-Old Arrested Again After Being Caught Red-Handed in a Walmart Check-Out Line

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:46 AM ET

Octogenarian jewelry thief Doris Payne has been arrested yet again.

This time, the notorious 86-year-old set her sights on a relatively humble target: She was nabbed trying to pilfer $86.22 in merchandise from a Walmart store near Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to police in Chamblee, her methods have also become less sophisticated since Payne was the subject of a 2013 documentary, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne. A Walmart employee observed Payne taking items from her shopping cart and placing them in her purse and a Walmart shopping bag, even as she lined up at the cashier.

Over her six-decade-long career, Payne is said to have pilfered some $2 million worth of stolen goods. In March, she was banned from Atlanta shopping malls after she was caught trying to steal a $2,000 necklace from a local Von Maur store.

At the time of her latest arrest, Payne was still wearing an electronic ankle monitor as a condition of her probation. It was due to be removed in ten days.

[AJ-C]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME