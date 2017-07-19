Doris Marie Payne talks her attorneys Gretchen Christina von Helms and Guadalupe Valencia at arraignment in Indio court on November, 05, 2013.

Doris Marie Payne talks her attorneys Gretchen Christina von Helms and Guadalupe Valencia at arraignment in Indio court on November, 05, 2013. Irfan Khan—LA Times/Getty Images

Octogenarian jewelry thief Doris Payne has been arrested yet again.

This time, the notorious 86-year-old set her sights on a relatively humble target: She was nabbed trying to pilfer $86.22 in merchandise from a Walmart store near Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to police in Chamblee, her methods have also become less sophisticated since Payne was the subject of a 2013 documentary, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne . A Walmart employee observed Payne taking items from her shopping cart and placing them in her purse and a Walmart shopping bag, even as she lined up at the cashier.

Over her six-decade-long career, Payne is said to have pilfered some $2 million worth of stolen goods. In March, she was banned from Atlanta shopping malls after she was caught trying to steal a $2,000 necklace from a local Von Maur store.

At the time of her latest arrest, Payne was still wearing an electronic ankle monitor as a condition of her probation. It was due to be removed in ten days.

