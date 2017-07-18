A Facebook Page Full of UPS Drivers Bonding With Dogs Is the Sweetest Thing on the Internet Right Now

If you need a pick-me-up in, kindly direct your attention to a very excellent Facebook page where UPS drivers can share photos of the adorable dogs they meet while doing their route.

The page, which is appropriately titled, " UPS DOGS ," features not only of the friendly pooches but of also of the drivers themselves, where they sometimes take pictures with the friendly canines. In addition to the major draw of the photos of the pup, the page also publishes videos of adorable dogs and articles about all things canine.

This proves that the delivery people are serving up more than just care packages.

See some of the cutest recent posts from UPS Dogs below.