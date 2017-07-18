Newsfeed
viral

A Facebook Page Full of UPS Drivers Bonding With Dogs Is the Sweetest Thing on the Internet Right Now

Cady Lang
5:04 PM ET

If you need a pick-me-up in, kindly direct your attention to a very excellent Facebook page where UPS drivers can share photos of the adorable dogs they meet while doing their route.

The page, which is appropriately titled, "UPS DOGS," features not only of the friendly pooches but of also of the drivers themselves, where they sometimes take pictures with the friendly canines. In addition to the major draw of the photos of the pup, the page also publishes videos of adorable dogs and articles about all things canine.

This proves that the delivery people are serving up more than just care packages.

See some of the cutest recent posts from UPS Dogs below.

Rescued this handsome boy on my route February 2008. He will be 10 this November. Thank you Donna Fernandez.

Posted by UPS DOGS on Friday, July 14, 2017
Follow TIME