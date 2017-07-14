World
Search
Sign In
PeopleBeyoncé and Jay-Z Named Their Child Rumi. Here's What to Know About the History Behind the Name
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Closing Night In East Rutherford
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Travel Ban, Bastille Day and Beyoncé's Twins
Alpha jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe leaving a red, white and blue trail during the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionStephen Colbert Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Flash Cards
Stephen Colbert recreates Kellyanne Conway's 'Fun With Words' during his show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 13, 2017 in New York.
FRANCE-ATTACK-NICE
People stand around flowers, candles and messages laid at a makeshift memorial in Nice on July 18, 2016, in tribute to the victims of the deadly attack on the Promenade des Anglais seafront which killed 84 people. Valery Hache—AFP/Getty Images
France

Paris Match Magazine Forbidden From Re-Publishing Nice Attack Photos

Kate Samuelson
7:46 AM ET

A judge has banned French magazine Paris Match from re-publishing graphic CCTV images of the Bastille Day attack in Nice last year.

The publication was planning to publish images showing the moment when a truck plunged into crowds of people celebrating France's national holiday, killing 86 and injuring hundreds. In an online article defending the decision, Paris Match's managing editor wrote that the magazine "wanted to pay tribute to the victims... in a duty of memory, so that society does not forget."

A victims' group opposed the decision to publish, accusing the magazine of insensitivity. One lawyer acting on behalf of victims said the images were "an insult to the victims' dignity," Reuters reports.

Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, was one of the main critics of the magazine's decision. "I immediately denounced the distribution of the photos in Paris Match and I announced that we will prosecute," he wrote on Twitter. He later posted a tweet applauding a Nice magazine kiosk for boycotting the Paris Match edition.

The court ruled that Paris Match is forbidden from re-publishing the edition, but did not order it to pull the copies currently on sale around France. It also banned the magazine from publishing the images online.

[Reuters]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME