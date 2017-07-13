Newsfeed
Music

The Top 20 Most Popular Rock Artists On Spotify

Cady Lang
2:01 PM ET

Today's the International Day of Rock N Roll, a celebration that's been observed in memory of the legendary first Live Aid benefit concert held on July 13, 1985, showcasing rock icons like The Who, Queen, David Bowie, and Led Zeppelin.

Now, over 30 years later, Spotify is paying homage to the legacy of Rock N Roll on the"World Day of Rock" by highlighting the top 20 most listened to globally rock artists of 2017 so far. Ranging from classic groups like The Rolling Stones and Metallica to contemporary artists like Coldplay and Twenty One Pilots, it's an homage to one of music's most outrageous and beloved genres.

"We’re proud to celebrate the International Day of Rock N Roll in the best way possible – by listening to ‘Rock This,’ the go-to destination for music fans to discover the latest in the Rock world,” Allison Hagendorf, Head of Rock at Spotify, wrote in a post on the company's blog. “It’s where you’ll find the newest songs from favorites like Foo Fighters and Queens Of The Stone Age, as well as from emerging bands like Royal Blood and Kaleo."

Hagendorf has also created a playlist spanning the "full spectrum of rock" in honor of the International Day of Rock N Roll. Listen to it and see the 20 most popular rock acts below.

  1. Coldplay
  2. Twenty One Pilots
  3. The Beatles
  4. Linkin Park
  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers
  6. Panic! A The Disco
  7. Metallica
  8. Arctic Monkeys
  9. Queen
  10. Fall Out Boy
  11. Green Day
  12. AC/DC
  13. Pink Floyd
  14. Blink-182
  15. Paramore
  16. Guns N’ Roses
  17. Nirvana
  18. The Rolling Stones
  19. The 1975
  20. Kings of Leon
