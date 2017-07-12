Newsfeed
Sports

This Basketball Team CEO Is Throwing the World's Luckiest Tinder Couple a Free Wedding

Cady Lang
4:31 PM ET

Steve Koonin, the CEO of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team, is making good on a promise that he gave to a couple who met at the first-ever "Swipe Right Night" Tinder event at a Hawks game in 2015.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when
Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong returned for the second "Swipe Right Night," Koonin said that if they got married, the Hawks would host the wedding and he would personally foot the bill.

Now, a year later, McCleskey and Armstrong (who now have a baby together) checked in with Koonin and the Hawks via Twitter to see if the offer was still good and received an affirmative answer from Koonin himself.

"Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding," Koonin wrote on the Hawks' official site. "We can't wait to start making plans and meet your new little one."

In case you want to catch up on how McCleskey and Armstrong's romance unfolded, look no further than their Twitter accounts, where there's not only a tweet from the initial Tinder event, but tweets from multiple dates afterwards.

