MichiganMichigan Official Says He Won't Apologize for Sharing Anti-Muslim Facebook Posts
TEC-Facebook-Race-Based Ads
PoliticsHow Bad Will the Russian Scandal Get?
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationEducation Dept. Civil Rights Head: 90% of Campus Sexual Assaults Amount to 'We Were Both Drunk'
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Television

Why Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Thinks Jon Snow Is a 'Bit of a Psychopath'

Megan McCluskey
5:03 PM ET

Of all the characters in the world of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow is arguably the closest to a "pure hero."

But according to Kit Harington — who plays the bastard turned Lord Commander of the Night's Watch turned King in the North — there's a darker side to his character that some may not recognize. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old actor spoke about why he doesn't think Jon's storyline will have a traditionally happy ending — regardless of whether he lives to see the final season.

"I think happiness is a very strange term to associate with Jon," Harington said. "He has a very odd sense of what 'happy is. It might not be everybody else's 'happy.' I don't know what happiness is for Jon. I actually think secretly deep down, he's a bit of a psychopath, weirdly. He looks for violence. In a strange way, and I said this to [director Miguel Sapochnik] during 'Battle of the Bastards,' I think that in a weird way this could be Jon's natural home, on this battlefield, where he comes to life. For all of his good, he's a violent man."

MORE: The Making of 'Battle of the Bastards,' Game of Thrones's Most Ambitious Episode

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME