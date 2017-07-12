Christopher Wray , President Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI after he ousted James Comey from the position two months ago, headed to Congress Wednesday for his confirmation hearing.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray pledged to retain the independence of the agency and ensure it remains above the partisan fray, which was expected to be a key line of questioning during the hearing.

"If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period." he said. "My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law. They have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test."

FBI directors are typically nominated for decade-long terms in order to provide some immunity against the partisanship of electoral politics. But the position of a permanent FBI director has remained vacant since Trump abruptly fired Comey in May. Comey's former Deputy, Andrew McCabe, has been filling in as acting director.

"Its vitally important for the FBI to remain independent," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He expressed confidence in Wray's ability to retain that independence.

Wray's testimony comes amidst intensified scrutiny surrounding the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump associates during the 2016 campaign — and is on the heels of Donald Trump Jr.'s acknowledgement that he met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign to receive compromising information about Hillary Clinton.

Comey confirmed in March that the FBI was investigating Russian interference in the election, including possibilities of collusion. In his congressional testimony last month, he detailed conversations he had with the President, who he said had asked him for complete loyalty, a request he demurred, and said he had asked his friend to provide that report to the New York Times in the hopes of appointing a special prosecutor. One day after the Times ran that report in May, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special prosecutor to oversee the investigation in an effort to ensure independence and impartiality .

Wray is no newcomer to Washington. He served for nearly half a decade in the Justice Department during the George W. Bush administration before joining the law firm King and Spalding, where he currently works. Democrats are expected to grill him about his time in the Bush administration and what he knew about the torture memos, the controversial 2002 documents that gave Bush the authority to order enhanced interrogation techniques without being charged for war crimes.