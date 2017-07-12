Japanese designer Eiko Ishioka, whose work across different mediums won multiple accolades, is the subject of Google's special Doodle on Wednesday, which would've been her 79th birthday.

Ishioka was a pioneer in the design industry, according to Google . Born and raised in Tokyo, she started a career in graphic design scene at a time when few women were on the scene, but "pushed through boundaries both socially and artistically."

Already on display in her early print ads, the boldness and surrealism that were the hallmarks of Ishioka's work would go on to gain international acclaim.

Besides her Oscar in 1993 (for costume design on Bram Stoker's Dracula ), she won recognition at the Grammys for her award-winning cover of Tutu , the 1986 Miles Davis album. Her set and costume design for the Broadway play M. Butterfly would also earned her Tony nominations in both categories.

Wednesday's Doodle features several costumes Ishioka designed the 2006 movie The Fall , directed by Tarsem Singh, with whom Ishioka worked closely throughout her life.