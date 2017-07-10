Newsfeed
Travel

You Can Find Street Intersections By Name With This Handy Search Engine

Cady Lang
3:28 PM ET

From Haight and Ashbury to 42nd and Broadway, street intersections have always been a way to note something special. Thanks to a new website, however, everyone will be able to find a street corner, personalized for them.

Crossing is a search engine where you can search for streets and intersections in the United States by their names, providing endless opportunities for finding clever or sentimental combinations. It's the brainchild of Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer. Inspiration came when he had the desire to find an intersection that combined both his name and his wife Jennifer's.

" My wife's name is Jennifer, and whenever we go to visit her parents in the Washington D.C. area, we drive by a road named Jenifer Rd," Feifer told TIME via email. "The spelling is a little off, sure, but it always made me think: Wouldn't it be fun if this Jenifer Rd. intersected with a road named Jason? Like, we'd be driving around one day and suddenly Jason and Jennifer would be at the intersection of Jason and Jennifer."

His hunt for these intersections spurred a two-year-long project that resulted in the Crossing website, which launched Monday just in time for the summer travel season.

And if you're wondering if Feifer ever found his perfect "Jason and Jennifer" intersection, rest assured that he found multiple crossings where their names met, but his personal favorite is Lord Jason Dr. and Lady Jennifer Dr. in Biddeford, Maine, where he hopes to visit on a future road trip.

Play around at Crossing here.

Follow TIME