Cutting Grass
Low image of someone cutting lawn. Billy Currie Photography—Getty Images
viral

That Unbothered Lawnmower Dad's Parade Float Is the Best Tribute to His Viral Fame

Raisa Bruner
11:32 AM ET

In early June, a photo of a man moving his lawn with a handheld lawnmower went viral. While it may seem like a normal suburban activity for a homeowner with a patch of grass to tend to, there was a catch: in the background, a tornado raged. But dedicated landscaper Theunis Wessels of Alberta, Canada was unfazed by inclement weather or impending disaster or the ominous twister just behind him. His unbothered approach launched a thousand "This Is Fine" memes, and cemented his status as certified legend.

Over the weekend, Wessels struck again. This time, however, it was in a slightly less candid moment. He appeared as the main attraction on a float at a local parade in his town of Three Hills. And, predictably, he is pushing a lawnmower. In a nod to his internet-begotten fame, he even included a faux twister art installation on the float to complete the picture, and painted the phrase "I'm keeping an eye on it" on the vehicle. (That casual quote was delivered to newspaper outlets following his brush with meme stardom.) He's also wearing the same orange shirt and blue shorts as in his original photo. Some heroes, as we now well know, don't wear capes.

Follow TIME