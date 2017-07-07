U.S.
Florida

New Video Footage Shows Venus Williams Had Green Light in Fatal Car Crash

Mahita Gajanan
5:58 PM ET

New video footage shows Venus Williams was driving lawfully through the intersection where she was involved in a fatal car crash last month, police say.

Palm Beach Gardens Police said in June that Williams caused a car crash that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle. Police initially said Williams, driving a 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, ran a red light and caused a crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later. Barson's wife, Linda, was driving the vehicle.

Police on Friday said the newly-released video footage shows that Williams entered the intersection on a green light and stopped as a Nissan Altima passed in front of her. Williams was pulling forward through the intersection when Linda Barson's light turned green and she entered the intersection, colliding with Williams' SUV.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

