cars

Whiskey-Fueled Car Takes Its First Test Drive

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:55 PM ET

The world's first whiskey-powered car just completed its first test drive in Scotland.

The car runs on a biofuel called biobutanol and is made of whiskey residue, including kernels of barley and pot ale, which is a yeasty liquid left after fermentations, according to the BBC.

The biofuel is meant to be a replacement for traditional gas and diesel fuels. Switching to the new fuel does not require any changes to the engine, making it a more feasible replacement option.

Celtic Renewables Ltd created the biofuel, the BBC reported, and maintains that the whiskey industry does not have any use for the leftovers despite creating 750,000 tons of the barley kernels and 2 billion liters of the pot ale a year.

Celtic Renewables founder and president Martin Tangney notes that the biofuel is "a direct replacement, here and now, for petrol."

"This is the first time in history that a car has ever been driven with a biofuel produced from whiskey production residues," Tangney told BBC.

