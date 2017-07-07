U.S.
Search
Sign In
CanadaFormer Gitmo Prisoner Receives a Multimillion-Dollar Payment From Canada
Omar Khadr
VirginiaVirginia Executes Inmate William Morva For a 2006 Double Murder
William Morva
United NationsMore Than 120 Countries to Adopt the First-Ever U.N. Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons
Nuclear Bomb Blast
Korean PeninsulaSouth Korea's President Seeks Talks With Kim Jong Un
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Into Japanese Waters
Delta Boeing 767-332ER
This July 22, 2014 file photo shows a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-332ER aircraft at Manchester Airport, U.K. CaronB—Getty Images
Aviation

A Delta Flight from Seattle to Beijing Had to Turn Back After a Passenger Assaulted a Flight Attendant

Kevin Lui
2:56 AM ET

A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Seattle to Beijing had to turn back shortly into the trip Thursday evening following what was called a "security incident" onboard, which resulted in one arrest and two injuries.

Flight DL129, a Boeing 767 wide-body jet, turned back off the coast of British Columbia after leaving Seattle at 5:24 p.m. local time, according to information from the aircraft tracking site FlightRadar24.

A passenger onboard reportedly assaulted a flight attendant around 45 minutes into the flight, SeattlePi.com. reports.

The flight attendant and another passenger were injured and taken to hospital, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson, Perry Cooper, said.

"The passenger [who triggered the incident] was restrained onboard and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle," Delta said in a statement provided to TIME. "The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening."

The airline also told TIME that "reports that the flight was escorted by a fighter jet are not accurate."

Citing FBI information, a tweet from the airport suggested that the incident didn't indicate a national security threat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME