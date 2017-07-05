Plans for a "no-men" rock music festival in Sweden are in the works after the country's largest and most popular music festival, Bråvalla, was cancelled for the 2018 season after reports of dozens of sexual assaults at this year's festival.

According to AFP , the 2018 festival cancellation was announced by organizers after the conclusion of this year's event, offering the explanation, "Certain men... apparently cannot behave. It's a shame. We have therefore decided to cancel Bråvalla 2018."

Swedish radio personality and comedian Emma Knyckare took to her Twitter , where she posed a hypothetical: a festival where women would be free to enjoy themselves without fear of men's foul behavior. "What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we’ll run until ALL men have learned how to behave themselves?"

The idea, as might be expected, is a boon for many — and has garnered enough interest from supporters that Knyckare's Twitter musing will may become a reality. The radio personality took to her Instagram on Monday to share that "Sweden’s first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer," in a post that's garnered more than 7,000 likes as of Wednesday. She also shared that she would be working to gather a group of "talented organizers and project leaders" to act as the festival's organizers.