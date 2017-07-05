Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins is being criticized for posting a video from inside a gas chamber at a Holocaust memorial museum.
The Republican congressman posted a five-minute video to YouTube over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that he narrated from within a gas chamber at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland.
"It's hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment, unwavering commitment, to make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world," he says in the narration.
He also says gas chamber killings show why the U.S. military "must be invincible."
The Auschwitz museum condemned Higgins' actions, tweeting Tuesday that "there should be mournful silence" inside the gas chamber and "it's not a stage." It also tweeted an image of a sign at the entrance to the gas chambers asking visitors to remain quiet.
Higgins has not commented on the incident, CBS and ABC report.