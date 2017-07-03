Health
Whole Foods Market In Boston
David L. Ryan—The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Recalls

Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna

Willow Tree Poultry Farm had a 2003-era Jessica Simpson moment after shipping chicken salad that turned out to contain tuna instead to Whole Foods.

The farm is recalling about 440 pounds of buffalo chicken salad after Whole Foods employees discovered that it actually contained tuna — a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The affected products, which are 12.5-ounce individual packets, were shipped to Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. No illnesses have been reported yet.

Customers who purchased the mislabeled chicken salad are encouraged to throw them away or return them to Whole Foods.

Follow TIME