Books

These 16 Coffee Table Books Are All You Need for a Staycation

Lucy Feldman
12:32 PM ET
Ideas
Lucy Feldman is the News Editor for Motto.

No plans to get away this summer? This year's crop of coffee-table lit and cookbooks is so sumptuous it calls for a reading staycation. Settle into your home's coziest nook with The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small and take in a Moroccan sunrise in Aït-Benhaddou, a mud-brick town at the foot of the High Atlas Mountains. With Dronescapes: The New Aerial Photography from Dronestagram, zip to the top of the Maringá cathedral in Brazil to see its spire pierce the morning fog. For lunch, tuck into the storied Big Al burger from Fergburger in Queenstown, New Zealand, piled high with double patties, bacon, eggs, aioli and a "whole lotta" cheese, tantalizingly pictured in The World Is Your Burger: A Cultural History. Work off the calories with a detour through serene European Woodlands alongside German photographer Mat Hennek, trekking deep into remote forests. When hunger hits, feast on Julia Sherman's Salad for President: A Cookbook Inspired by Artists. (I recommend Japanese ceramicist Yui Tsujimura's persimmon caprese.) At the end of the day, curl up with The Seaside House: Living on the Water and watch the sun set from the porch of a rustic, whimsical home in Provincetown, Mass.—with a slice of fresh-baked apple pie, courtesy BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts.

This appears in the July 10, 2017 issue of TIME.

the-poptail-manual

THE POPTAIL MANUAL: OVER 90 DELICIOUS FROZEN COCKTAILS

By Kathy Kordalis

Cocktails wed ice pops in this collection of boozy, fruit-filled, sparkling and spicy frozen treats.

(Amazon)

salad-for-president

SALAD FOR PRESIDENT: A COOKBOOK INSPIRED BY ARTISTS

By Julia Sherman

Never has lettuce looked so mouthwateringly appealing as in this ode to vegetable-forward artistry.

(Amazon)

rose-all-day

ROSÉ ALL DAY: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO YOUR NEW FAVORITE WINE

By Katherine Cole

Acquaint yourself with the finer points of the pink drink.

(Amazon)

ice-cream-and-friends

ICE CREAM & FRIENDS: 60 RECIPES & RIFFS FOR SORBETS, SANDWICHES, NO-CHURN ICE CREAMS AND MORE

By Editors of Food52

The only thing friendlier than a scoop of ice cream served on a hot summer day is one loaded with fresh-picked figs and whipped up by hand.

(Amazon)

susan-bright-feast-for-the-eyes

FEAST FOR THE EYES: THE STORY OF FOOD IN PHOTOGRAPHY

By Susan Bright

The impulse to photograph food rose long before the days of Instagram, evidenced by these flashy vintage displays.

(Amazon)

bravetart

BRAVETART: ICONIC AMERICAN DESSERTS

By Stella Parks

Pack a summery picnic with "magic" key lime pie or fresh takes on such classic treats as Pop-Tarts and Twinkies.

(Amazon)

the-world-is-your-burger

THE WORLD IS YOUR BURGER: A CULTURAL HISTORY

By David Michaels

Beef patties are just the basics of burgers--at joints around the world, you'll find truffles, duck eggs and ginger between two buns.

(Amazon)

smoking-hot-and-cold

SMOKING HOT & COLD: TECHNIQUES AND RECIPES FOR SMOKED MEAT, SEAFOOD, DAIRY, AND VEGETABLES

By Charlotte Pike

Mastered artisanal pickle making and looking for a new challenge? Smoking is the new canning.

(Amazon)

the-bucket-list

THE BUCKET LIST: 1000 ADVENTURES BIG & SMALL

By Kath Stathers

On this list of can't-miss experiences: cycling up the Carpathian Mountains and hooking a big fish off Cuba in the Caribbean.

(Amazon)

dronescapes

DRONESCAPES: THE NEW AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY FROM DRONESTAGRAM

By Ayperi Karabuda Ecer

Reach new heights and peer down on the turquoise waters of Jiyeh, Lebanon; the bustling markets of Bogotá; and the bright city lights of Marina Bay, Singapore.

(Amazon)

in-full-flower

IN FULL FLOWER: INSPIRED DESIGNS BY FLORAL'S NEW CREATIVES

By Gemma and Andrew Ingalls

Stroll through a garden of roses--plus amaryllises, lilies of the valley, peonies, poppies, daffodils and bleeding hearts.

(Amazon)

harvest

HARVEST: UNEXPECTED PROJECTS USING 47 EXTRAORDINARY GARDEN PLANTS

By Stefani Bittner and Alethea Harampolis

Make fabric dye, salve and tea, all from your garden's fruits, flowers, leaves and seeds.

(Amazon)

living-on-the-water

THE SEASIDE HOUSE: LIVING ON THE WATER

By Nick Voulgaris III; photographs by Douglas Friedman

Peek inside charming beach retreats from Nantucket to Malibu.

(Amazon)

the-appalachian-trail

THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL: HIKING THE PEOPLE'S PATH

Photographs by Bart Smith

Wave hello to a great blue heron, gaze over a rocky cliff and dip a toe in a waterfall during your journey along the trail spanning 14 states and more than 2,000 miles.

(Amazon)

WOODLANDS

By Mat Hennek

Get lost in the woods with this collection of inviting forest photographs, gorgeously printed on thick, tactile paper.

(Amazon)

the-new-camp-cookbook

THE NEW CAMP COOKBOOK: GOURMET GRUB FOR CAMPERS, ROAD TRIPPERS, AND ADVENTURERS

By Linda Ly; photographs by Will Taylor

Pitch a tent by your favorite lake, light the campfire and grill yourself some polenta pizza bites.

(Amazon)

