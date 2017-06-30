Lucy Feldman is the News Editor for Motto.

These 16 Coffee Table Books Are All You Need for a Staycation

No plans to get away this summer? This year's crop of coffee-table lit and cookbooks is so sumptuous it calls for a reading staycation. Settle into your home's coziest nook with The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small and take in a Moroccan sunrise in Aït-Benhaddou, a mud-brick town at the foot of the High Atlas Mountains. With Dronescapes: The New Aerial Photography from Dronestagram , zip to the top of the Maringá cathedral in Brazil to see its spire pierce the morning fog. For lunch, tuck into the storied Big Al burger from Fergburger in Queenstown, New Zealand, piled high with double patties, bacon, eggs, aioli and a "whole lotta" cheese, tantalizingly pictured in The World Is Your Burger: A Cultural History . Work off the calories with a detour through serene European Woodlands alongside German photographer Mat Hennek, trekking deep into remote forests. When hunger hits, feast on Julia Sherman's Salad for President: A Cookbook Inspired by Artists . (I recommend Japanese ceramicist Yui Tsujimura's persimmon caprese.) At the end of the day, curl up with The Seaside House: Living on the Water and watch the sun set from the porch of a rustic, whimsical home in Provincetown, Mass.—with a slice of fresh-baked apple pie, courtesy BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts .

This appears in the July 10, 2017 issue of TIME.