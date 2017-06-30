U.S.
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedBritish Man Jailed After Slapping Muslim Teen With Bacon
Alex Chivers was jailed on June 29, 2017 for 6-months after hitting a Muslim teen with a slab of bacon after hurling insults at her and her mother.
TelevisionEmilia Clarke Has 4 Daenerys Wigs and Each One Has a Name
U.S.Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough: Trump is 'Not Mentally Equipped' to Watch Morning Joe
Silver Hill Hospital 2016 Giving Hope Gala
viralThis Man Asked for Famous People to Wish His Bullied Son a Happy Birthday. The Internet Delivered.
Birthday party preparation
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting to urge passage of bills to enforce federal laws on immigration in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2017.  NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images
chicago

President Trump Says He is Sending Federal Help to Quell Chicago's Violence Problem

Kate Samuelson
7:31 AM ET

President Trump has announced over Twitter that he is sending federal help to Chicago to help deal with the city's "crime and killings" which "have reached such epidemic proportions."

The President has threatened to send federal resources into Chicago multiple times this year. On January 2, he described Chicago's murder rate as "record setting" on Twitter, adding: "4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!”

Later that month he posted a similar message: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!," he wrote.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, 20 additional agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were sent to Chicago to combat gun crime on Thursday.

Whether or not Trump has the authority to send the 'feds' into Chicago is up for debate. According to the Los Angeles Times, a U.S. president can deploy troops anywhere in the the country under a specific scenario thanks to the Insurrection Act of 1807. However, as legal expert John Yoo of UC Berkeley told the Times, the only way Chicago’s situation could fall under the Act would be "if the murders also violated some aspect of federal law, such as acts committed by drug cartels or terrorists."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME