Londoners Are Leaving Jars of Marmalade at a Paddington Bear Statue

Author of the Paddington Bear books, Michael Bond, in the Action Medical Research garden during the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2005 press day. Photo by Avery Cunliffe/Photoshot—Getty Images

A statue of Paddington Bear in central London has become a shrine to the late children's author Michael Bond, with fans leaving flowers and jars of marmalade.

The bronze sculpture of the children's book character, found on platform 1 of the train station that lent its name to the beloved bear, has been adorned with flowers and jars of Paddington's favourite food.

One of my favourite books as a kid! Sad to hear the passing of Michael Bond #Paddington #PaddingtonBear A post shared by Steven (@eboylondon) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

"A wise bear always keeps a marmalade sandwich in his hat in case of emergency," is one of Paddington's most famous lines.

Another Instagram user posted a similar picture , saying: "Paddington looks after tributes to the author and his creator Michael Bond who died yesterday."

Bond died at his home on Tuesday after a short illness, his publisher, HarperCollins confirmed.