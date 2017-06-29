Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
animalsWatch This Dog Casually Walk on Stage During a Live Orchestra Performance
Silhouetted Dog Catching a Frisbee
politicsWhere President Trump's 'Face-Lift' Tweets Fit in Presidential History
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-ENERGY
History‘Fake News’ Is a Tactic From the Vietnam War
Hue 1968 by Mark Bowden
Health CareGOP Health Care Bill Would Slash Medicaid Spending 35% by 2036, Budget Office Says
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The "Legends of The Fall Tour" At The Forum
Handout—Getty Images
photography

Kendrick Lamar Paid Homage to the Iconic Images of Photojournalist Gordon Parks With His 'Element' Video

Cady Lang
5:19 PM ET

Kendrick Lamar's striking new music video for his track "Element" is a meditation on the complexities, struggles, and triumphs of the black experience in America, something that was further emphasized by his earnest homage to the images of legendary photojournalist and filmmaker Gordon Parks.

When the DAMN. rapper's video dropped on Wednesday afternoon, many people were quick to note the footage's striking resemblance to many of Parks' iconic photos of black life in America — from a touching image of a boy with a ladybug on his head that brought to mind Parks' "Boy With Junebug" to a clip of women wearing headwraps that references Parks' famed 1963 photo essay for LIFE about Black Muslims, "The White Man's Day Is Almost Over."

The homage wasn't lost on the Gordon Parks Foundation, whose executive director, Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr., told Okayplayer that the music video honors the late photographer.

"The Gordon Parks Foundation is pleased to see Kendrick Lamar recognize Gordon Parks’ important photography while working at LIFE magazine and honoring his legacy,” Kunhardt said. “The Gordon Parks Foundation uses Gordon’s creative work to educate and inspire young artists.”

A pioneer, Parks was a noted as a trailblazer in film, documentary, music, and literature. Watch the "Element" video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME