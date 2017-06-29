Politics
Trump Meets with Immigration Crime Victims to Urge Passage of House Legislation to Save American Lives
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: US President Donald Trump listens to stories of family members as he meets with immigration crime victims to urge passage of House legislation to save American lives, in the Cabinet Room at the White House  Pool—Getty Images
travel ban

Here’s Exactly Who Will Be Affected By President Trump's Travel Ban

Aric Jenkins
12:01 PM ET

A revised version of President Donald Trump's travel ban goes into effect Thursday, following the Supreme Court's decision to reinstate some of the restrictions until it hears a case regarding the ban in the fall.

After initial confusion over the Court's decision, the State Department issued guidelines Wednesday clarifying who would be included in the revised ban. The measure affects U.S.-bound travelers from six Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.

The revised travel ban takes effect at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Here's what to know about it:

Who can still come in?

  • Legal permanent residents (green card holders) of the U.S.
  • Those who have already been approved for a short-term visa
  • Refugees who have already been admitted to the U.S.
  • Dual nationals
  • Workers who have been offered employment by a U.S. company
  • Students who have been accepted to a U.S. university
  • Foreign nationals who have a close relative living in the U.S. This includes, according to the cable, a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling (full, half or step)

Who cannot come in?

  • Anyone not included in the above section who lacks what the Supreme Court said is a "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity. A school or job should constitute as an acceptable entity, but a hotel reservation, for example, would not count.
  • Foreign nationals without a "close" relative living in the U.S. According to the AP, this includes grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and fiancés
  • First-time tourists

There are a few other unique scenarios to keep in mind as well. Refugees who have applied to enter the U.S. but have not yet been approved could be prevented from entering, for instance.

A "bona fide relationship," meanwhile, doesn't have to be an offer of employment, acceptance into a school or the presence of close family members in the U.S. An academic lecturer could be invited to speak at an American university, for example, or a foreign journalist might seek entry for an assignment. Such situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis so long as travelers have the proper documentation and U.S. entities are not inviting them over merely to circumvent the ban, the AP reports.

The State Department's guidelines should help to clear up confusion about the partial travel ban. But questions remain about how the ban will actually be implemented. And some commentators, including Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas, have warned the revised ban will simply invite more litigation.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection.
