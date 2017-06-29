Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralHow an Old Episode of 'The Office' Explains the Senate Health Care Bill
The Office
InnovationThe iPhone's Greatest Achievements 10 Years Later
SoccerRonaldo Confirms He Has Fathered Twins
Portugal v Chile: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017
celebritiesJ.K. Rowling Just Trolled Donald Trump By Quoting a Former President
President Trump Holds CEO Town Hall On US Business Climate At White House
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Welcomes You to an Imaginary World Where Obama Tweets Like Trump

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
11:16 AM ET

President Trump earned the nickname “Tweetster in Chief” for his constant barrage of tweets, but Stephen Colbert imagined if that trait belonged instead to former President Obama. The host of The Late Show mocked POTUS on Wednesday night in creating a fake tweet from Obama written in the style of Trump.

Serving as inspiration, Trump attacked The Washington Post over Twitter after the paper released a report about a fake Time magazine cover hanging in his golf clubs. “We know you think The Washington Post is fake news, you don’t have to keep telling us,” Colbert said. “I mean, Obama didn’t wake up every morning and tweet, ‘Still first black president. #iamthedream.’ He didn’t do it. He didn’t have to.”

“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. Both Colbert and Late Night host Seth Meyers laughed in their respective segments as they pointed out there is no such thing as an internet tax.

“That’s a fake tweet,” Colbert said.

Watch his monologue in the clip above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME