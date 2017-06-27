A Look Inside This Starbucks Modeled After a Japanese Teahouse

Starbucks' latest venture in Kyoto, Japan, includes a new location in a traditional teahouse.

The new store, located in Kyoto's Higashiyama district, will blend into a city filled with traditional temples and shrines. It will be housed in a building that is more than 100 years old and that served as a teahouse until it went out of business in 2005, Rocket News reports .

The newly renovated building will open as a Starbucks on June 30 while keeping the structure in line with traditional Japanese architecture . Rather than a Starbucks sign to indicate that it is a cafe, a deep green banner with the company logo hangs in the front.

The interior features seating on the floor, and guests are asked to remove their shoes, as part of Japanese custom.

Although it doesn't look like a typical Starbucks, the coffee chain will offer its full menu at the Kyoto location.

Starbucks Japan