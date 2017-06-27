Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
facebookMore Than 2 Billion People Now Use Facebook Each Month
In a Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to students during an special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif. The Facebook founder and CEO announced on his page that he has vowed to read a book every other week in 2015, with an emphasis on learning about different beliefs and cultures. Zuckerberg created a "Year in Book" page and urged his friends to join him in the project.
viralThe Internet Is Already Having a Meme Field Day With Justin Trudeau's Latest Magazine Cover
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits The Electronic Arts Canada Capture Lab
CongressSenate Delays Health Care Vote Due to Lack of Support
Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso
Health CareAFT President: The Senate Health Care Bill Would 'Rip Away' Supports In Schools
Medicaid Cuts Rally
starbucks
Starbucks Japan
Starbucks

A Look Inside This Starbucks Modeled After a Japanese Teahouse

Mahita Gajanan
2:48 PM ET

Starbucks' latest venture in Kyoto, Japan, includes a new location in a traditional teahouse.

The new store, located in Kyoto's Higashiyama district, will blend into a city filled with traditional temples and shrines. It will be housed in a building that is more than 100 years old and that served as a teahouse until it went out of business in 2005, Rocket News reports.

The newly renovated building will open as a Starbucks on June 30 while keeping the structure in line with traditional Japanese architecture. Rather than a Starbucks sign to indicate that it is a cafe, a deep green banner with the company logo hangs in the front.

The interior features seating on the floor, and guests are asked to remove their shoes, as part of Japanese custom.

Although it doesn't look like a typical Starbucks, the coffee chain will offer its full menu at the Kyoto location.

Starbucks Japan 
Starbucks Japan 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME