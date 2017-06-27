Politics
Search
Sign In
SecurityMassive Cyberattack Spreads Disruption Across Europe
Cropped Hand Of Computer Hacker Typing On Keyboard
Late Night TelevisionThe Hilarious Reason Keanu Reeves Once Almost Changed His Name to Chuck Spadina
Actor Keanu Reeves during an interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on June 23, 2017
SyriaTrump's Chemical Weapons Warning Suggests He's Willing to Go to War in Syria
President Trump Delivers Statement On Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting
SportsDrake Hilariously Roasted Golden Couple Steph and Ayesha Curry With a 'Get Out' Parody
Donald Trump

No, The National Park Service Didn't Alter Photos of Trump's Inauguration Crowd

Katie Reilly
12:21 PM ET

National Park Service (NPS) officials didn't alter estimates of the crowd size at President Trump's inauguration, according to the results of a months-long investigation.

The report, released Monday by the Inspector General for the Department of the Interior, addressed the controversy that consumed the early days of Trump's presidency.

The investigation began in February, when the Inspector General received a complaint alleging that a National Mall and Memorial Parks official had instructed NPS employees to alter records of crowd-size estimates. The agency also investigated claims that NPS public affairs employees had released unauthorized information to the press about a phone call between Trump and Acting NPS Director Michael Reynolds.

"We did not find evidence to substantiate any of these allegations," the report said. "All of the witnesses we interviewed denied that the NAMA official instructed staff to alter records for the inauguration or to remove crowd size information. We also found no evidence that the public affairs employees released any information to the media about the President’s phone call."

The tension began on Inauguration Day, when the National Park Service retweeted a post comparing the crowd size at Trump's inauguration to the larger crowd at former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. The tweet was later removed, and the U.S. Department of Interior was temporarily ordered to suspend operations of its Twitter accounts.

In the days that followed, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer falsely said Trump's crowd was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," and the Washington Post reported that Trump personally called Reynolds and ordered him to produce additional photos of the crowd size.

A more recent report by CBS News, which cited National Park Service emails, found that Trump was "directly involved" in the search for the person who retweeted the side-by-side comparison.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME