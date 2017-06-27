Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Is 'Considering' a 2020 Presidential Run and Wants Russia to Pitch in With the Campaign

Megan McCluskey
10:50 AM ET

It looks like President Donald Trump may be facing some notable competition in his bid for reelection. During the opening monologue of Monday's episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert — who just returned from a trip to Russia — revealed that he is considering running for president in 2020.

Colbert broke the news by airing a clip from his recent appearance on Russian talk show Evening Urgant. "I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself," he explained to host Ivan Urgant.

However, after the clip ended, Colbert clarified that his decision was not yet official. "To be clear, all I said in that little clip there was that I was 'considering’ a run. If I decide to run, obviously I'm not going to ask the Russians to help my campaign. I’d have my son-in-law ask them."

Watch the full video below.

