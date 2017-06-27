Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SyriaPentagon Says It Detected 'Active Preparations' By Syria for Chemical Attack
President Bashar al Assad Interview - Syria
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Is 'Considering' a 2020 Presidential Run and Wants Russia to Pitch in With the Campaign
Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' panel discussion at the CBS portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 10, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Leaks Drawings from Sean Spicer's No-Camera Press Briefing
photographyHow John Dominis Photographed Wild Antelope Without a Telephoto Lens
John Dominis African antelopes, 1969.
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Illumination Entertainment's "Despicable Me 3" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Actor Steve Carell attends the premiere of "Despicable Me 3" at The Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic
celebrities

Steve Carell Reacts to the Internet's Intense Crush on His New Hair

Ashley Hoffman
10:50 AM ET

The internet recently discovered Steve Carell changed his look: he has silver hair now.

It was the 54-year-old actor's London jaunt in a close-fitting sweater, khakis and shades that came to the internet's attention. On Twitter, people quickly took notice of the dapper star and shared all sorts of praise.

Naturally, a few users compared his new look to his role in the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which Ryan Gosling gives him a whole new look — and a new lease on life, after he splits from his wife Emily (Julianne Moore).

So when he emerged at the premiere for Despicable Me 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday, ET's Carly Steel took the opportunity to ask him about the newly formed fan club for his new silver hair.

First, he busted out his trademark humor: "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do."

Then he got real: "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

One woman started it all.

It only took off from there.

These are the silver years, truly the silver years of Steve Carell.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME