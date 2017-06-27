World
Search
Sign In
BasketballDream Team Drake and Will Ferrell Show Off Handshake Skills in This Sketch for the NBA Awards
2017 NBA Awards Show
tennisSerena Williams Fires Back at John McEnroe After He Said She'd Be 700th Best Men’s Player
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM
myanmarThe Myanmar Military Has Detained Three Journalists for 'Unlawful Association'
Myanmar: the Anti-opium Knights
Hong KongHong Kong 20th Anniversary: Chris Patten, the Last Colonial Governor, Recalls the City's Handover
HONG KONG-CHINA-BRITAIN-POLITICS-PATTEN
CEZ Hopes To Export More Electricity To Germany
Streetlights illuminate the four cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant on Aug. 11, 2011 near Temelin, Czech Republic.  Sean Gallup—Getty Images
czech republic

A Czech Nuclear Plant Held a Bikini Contest to Select its Summer Intern

Joseph Hincks
4:02 AM ET

A nuclear power station in the Czech Republic has been slammed for inviting Facebook users to select its summer intern by 'liking' photos of female candidates posing in bikinis.

The Temelín Power Station, owned by the Czech conglomerate CEZ Group, last week posted pictures of ten high-school graduates on it's Facebook page, CNN reports. Each woman was wearing a bikini and a hard hat and had been photographed inside the station's cooling towers. A post above the picture gallery said that the woman who received the most 'likes' would be crowned "Miss Energy 2017" and awarded the two-week internship.

"We think photographs are very tasteful," the company wrote in a comment on the post, according to CNN's translation. "The combination of beauty and the industrial environment gives an interesting result."

The post elicited almost 700 comments on Facebook, with many users slamming the competition as sexist. "I thought this was the 21st century," one user wrote. Another commented: "You find the number of likes under half-naked picture of a young lady as adequate and/or tasteful criterion for a career opportunity that is promoted as 'professional?'"

Read more: Sexism Is Over? Give Me a Break.

Two days after the bikini photographs were posted, CEZ took to Facebook to say that all 10 women would be offered internship and to offer an apology. "The purpose of the competition was to promote technical education," the post read. "But if the original vision raised doubts or concerns, we are very sorry."

[CNN]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME