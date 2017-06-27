Jared Kushner has added one of America's leading white-collar defense lawyers to his legal team as he prepares for Special Counsel Bob Mueller's probe into possible ties between Russia and associates of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign and transition.

In a statement on Monday, Kushner's current attorney Jamie Gorelick — a partner at the law firm WilmerHale, where Mueller also formerly worked — confirmed that his client had hired the renowned criminal lawyer Abbe Lowell.



"When Bob Mueller left WilmerHale to become Special Counsel and three of our colleagues joined him, we asked Mr. Kushner to get independent legal advice on whether to continue with us as his counsel," Gorelick said in the statement. "He engaged Abbe Lowell to advise him and then decided to add Mr. Lowell to the team representing him in the various inquiries into the Russia matter."

Lowell served as chief minority counsel to the Democrats during the impeachment case against former President Bill Clinton. He has represented an array of high profile politicians, including Sens. Robert Torricelli and John Edwards, and international companies such as Goldman Sachs . He is currently retained by New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who has been charged with corruption.

Kushner, whose business dealings are reportedly under scrutiny in Mueller's probe, has said through his lawyers that he will cooperate with any investigation. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.