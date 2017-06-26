Nintendo Just Announced a Super Nintendo Classic Edition

The Super Nintendo Classic Edition exists, and you can buy one on September 29, Nintendo just revealed in a surprise (and bombshell) press release.

The pint-sized version of the company's beloved 16-bit gray-and-purple 1990s console legend will ship with 21 games, and here's the crazy part: including a bona fide sequel to 3D shooter Star Fox that the company developed but never released. You can have all that for $79.99, or $20 more than the 8-bit NES Classic the company released (and promptly sold out of) last year.

Nintendo says the retro system, designed to replicated in miniature the original 1991 console, will include original U.S. pack-in Super Mario World , The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past , Super Mario Kart , Super Metroid and F-Zero . Like the NES Classic, it supports HDMI output for high-definition TV playback.

But the wildest part is Nintendo's decision to include Star Fox 2 , a cancelled sequel to its FX-chip vehicle Star Fox originally developed by Argonaut Games and Nintendo. The Japanese version was apparently feature complete, but Nintendo opted to shelve it in view of the Nintendo 64's imminent arrival in late 1996. To access it, you have to beat the first level of Star Fox, says Nintendo, quipping "We didn’t want to make it too hard!"

Nintendo

Here's the complete list of included games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Yes, you're reading all of this correctly: There's Earthbound , Secret of Mana , Final Fantasy III (which I take to be Final Fantasy VI pre-renaming) and Super Mario RPG , all classics by any definition. And if your preferences incline as mine do, you'll be lining up just for stuff like Super Castlevania IV and Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts . I never could quite beat the latter, so challenge accepted, Nintendo.

In the box you get the Super NES Classic Edition itself, an HDMI cable, a USB charging cable with AC adapter and two (that's right, two ) Super NES Classic Controllers -- crucial if you're up for the system's unbeatable two-player options in games like Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting , Super Mario Kart , Contra III: The Alien Wars and Secret of Mana .

Color me (and doubtless countless others) tickled. The only catch? Assuming Nintendo plans to eventually sunset the Super NES Classic Edition, as it did the NES Classic , it'll need to create enough to satisfy demand for what by any reasonable estimate is going to be an even more popular throwback novelty.