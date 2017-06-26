U.S.
Search
Sign In
Otto WarmbierProfessor Who Said Otto Warmbier Got 'What He Deserved' Is Out of a Job
N. Korea sentences American student to 15 years' hard labor
CongressSenate Health Care Bill Would Result in 22 Million Uninsured By 2026
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
AppleiOS 11 Gives the iPad a Much-Needed Speed Boost
ResearchYou're Not a Nice Person When It's Hot Outside
Thermometer Sun 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.  Alex Wong—Getty Images
Education

Betsy DeVos Wants to Spend Millions on School Vouchers. Two New Studies Say They Don't Actually Work

Emily Weyrauch
4:35 PM ET

President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget includes $250 million for voucher initiatives, state-funded programs that pay for students to go to private school. Another $1 billion is set aside for encouraging schools to adopt school choice-friendly policies. Betsy DeVos, Trump's education secretary, is an outspoken advocate for such programs, which she has argued would lead to better educational outcomes for students.

But a pair of new studies released Monday provide evidence that voucher programs don't improve students' performance on standardized tests, one quantifiable method of testing educational outcomes.

"There may be some places where vouchers are working for some students, but generally we need to understand a lot more about the conditions under which vouchers are effective or not," Mark Berends, co-author of the University of Kentucky study, told TIME.

The first study, a joint project from Tulane University's Education Research Alliance and the University of Arkansas' School Choice Demonstration Project, found that voucher programs did not produce improvement on students' test scores.

The researchers used standardized test scores spanning from 2012 to 2015 to analyze students' progress from the Louisiana Scholarship Program, an initiative that paid for 7,000 children from low- and moderate-income families to attend private schools. It found that students in the Louisiana voucher program initially had lower test scores, but after three years, their scores matched those of students who stayed in public schools.

A second study, meanwhile, examined the statewide school voucher program in Indiana, one of the largest initiatives of its kind in the U.S. The unpublished study from the University of Kentucky, which is pending peer review, found that Indiana's 34,000-student program had a negligible effect on educational performance for children in third grade through eighth grade from 2011 to 2015.

The researchers found that the Indiana program resulted in an initial drop in math test performance for low-income students. They made up the losses only if they stayed in the private school for three or four years, though many students who performed the worst left and went back to public school.

The study found no significant difference in students' performance in English.

But nothing is "going to be a fix-all for everything," said R. Joseph Waddington, who co-authored the University of Kentucky study.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME