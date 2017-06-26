Michelle Obama had a surprise in store for audience members at the BET Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday with a pre-recorded video message congratulating Chance the Rapper for receiving the network's prestigious humanitarian award.

"Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and they have so much to contribute to their community and our country,” the former First Lady said in her surprise cameo, according to Deadline.

“I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here to tonight and honored to call you my friend.”

Michelle Obama message to Chance The Rapper #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/C5bhr5TVYr - HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 26, 2017

The rapper received the distinguished honor for his philanthropic achievements in Chicago, where both he and Mrs. Obama are from. Chance delivered an impassioned acceptance speech commenting on police brutality, under-resourced public schools and mass incarceration, reports Fader.

Chance, 24, is the youngest ever recipient of the BET Humanitarian Award. Other artists to have received the honor include Muhammed Ali, Harry Belafonte, Alicia Keys and Wyclef Jean. Chance also won the BET award for Best New Artist.

