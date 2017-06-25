U.S.
Search
Sign In
london60 Apartment Towers in Britain Fail Fire Safety Tests After London's Grenfell Tower Tragedy
BRITAIN-INCIDENT-FIRE
Health CareKellyanne Conway Says the Senate Health Care Bill Doesn't Cut Medicaid. That's Not True
Kellyanne Conway
WeddingsPresident Trump and Melania Trump Attend Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Lavish Wedding
moviesTransformers Tops Box Office Despite Franchise-Low Numbers
4th Annual Australians In Film - Awards Benefit Dinner And Gala - Arrivals
(July 17, 2015) Ð Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown, in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, July 17. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt DisneyÕs dream for Disneyland. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, July 17 Handout—©2015 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
California

This Man Just Visited Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row

Jennifer Calfas
4:04 PM ET

There's no question Disneyland is indeed Happiest Place on Earth for this guy.

Jeff Reitz, a 44-year-old man from Huntington Beach, Calif., marked his 2,000th consecutive day visiting Disneyland and California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., last week.

Reitz began the streak on Jan. 1, 2012, at a time when he was unemployed and sought something uplifting to do, according to NBC Los Angeles. "It was something to do to keep having fun," he told NBC Los Angeles.

And more than five years later, Reitz still enjoys it. "I'm still having fun with it," he added. "That's the only reason I'm still doing this. It wasn't about going for records or anything like that. That was a bonus. It's about coming and enjoying the magic of the park."

A Disneyland spokesperson told NBC Los Angeles that they are unaware of any similar streak records. A representative from Disneyland has not responded to request for comment.

The Air Force veteran holds an annual pass to the park, and now visits in the evenings to accommodate his day job at VA Long Beach Healthcare System.

While the park has added a number of new attractions including a Cars-themed ride at California Adventure during Reitz's streak, one of the classic rides is still his favorite: the Matterhorn.

“I love sitting in the front row, holding the handle and leaning into the turns," he told the Orange County Register. One of Disneyland's original attractions, the Matterhorn is now a rollercoaster where passengers ride in bobsleds down a mountain that appears like the Matterhorn mountain in the Alps.

As for his future, Reitz is unsure when his streak will come to an end. "My current pass is good until January 2018, then we'll see," he told the Register.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME