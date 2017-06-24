Politics
Senate

Senate Investigating Loretta Lynch's Alleged Interference in Hillary Clinton Email Probe

Aric Jenkins
4:51 PM ET

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders on Friday said they are seeking information about former Attorney General Loretta Lynch's alleged interference in Hillary Clinton's private email investigation.

The bipartisan group is inquiring about Lynch's communication with Clinton campaign aide Amanda Renteria — whom Lynch reportedly assured that the FBI's investigation wouldn't "go too far" — as well as documents and information indicating whether the agency probed that alleged conversation.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), along with other lawmakers including 2016 presidential candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham, sent letters to Lynch earlier this week with the request.

A spokesman for Lynch said the former attorney general "will cooperate fully with this inquiry and respond directly to the Senate Judiciary Committee."

"Ms. Lynch is a committed public servant who has dedicated much of her career to the Department of Justice and led the department as attorney general in the fair and impartial administration of justice," a spokesman said in a statement Friday.

The inquiries about Lynch's communication are part of a larger examination of President Donald Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the Clinton probe at the time.

In a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month, Comey said that Lynch during the Clinton probe told him: "Don’t call it [an investigation]. Call it a matter. Just call it a matter."’

"It gave me a queasy feeling," Comey said in the testimony.

