Another GOP Senator Says He Won't Back Health Bill

Sen. Dean Heller during the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment hearing on the "Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act Of 2017" on April 26, 2017. Bill Clark—AP

A fifth GOP senator announced Friday that he won't support the Republican health care bill as it is currently written.

"It's simply not the answer," Nevada Sen. Dean Heller said Friday, CNN reports . "And I'm announcing today that in this form, I simply will not support it."

Heller, who is up for re-election in 2018 in a state that President Donald Trump lost, said it is a "lie" that the bill would lower premiums.

Heller joins four other Republican senators saying they won't back this version of the bill — Sens. Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Rand Paul and Mike Lee.

The bill faces a tough road in the Senate: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose two votes in his 52-member caucus for it to pass.