U.S.
Search
Sign In
United Kingdom'The Grenfell Fire Changes Everything': 800 London Homes Evacuated Over Safety Concerns
The Government Orders Tower Block Cladding Checks
TravelThese Are the Most Colorful Places on Earth
Grand Prismatic Spring, Midway Geyser, Yellowstone
public healthHow the Trump Administration Is Reversing Progress on HIV Treatment
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
YouTube at Vidcon 2017 - Day 1
North Carolina

A New Island Just Appeared Off the Coast of North Carolina

Andrea Romano / Travel + Leisure
4:44 PM ET

There’s always a new place to be discovered on this little blue marble of ours.

A new island, just off the tip of Cape Point in Buxton, North Carolina, has practically crept up overnight. The island is approximately a mile long and three football fields wide.

“It was just a little bump in April,” said Janice Reagan to The Virginian-Pilot. Her son, Caleb, has named it “Shelly Island” for the scores of untouched seashells that are found nearby.

Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which oversees the area of Cape Point, warns that getting to the island is dangerous and that people should not attempt to walk or swim across the current to get there.

Since the area is a popular fishing spot, there can be many discarded fishing hooks on the sea bottom. Bill Smith, president of the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association, also told The Virginian-Pilot that the five-foot-long sharks and stingrays “as large as a hood of a truck” like to hunt in those waters.

Cape Hatteras point and the new sandbar island #capepoint

A post shared by 🅲🅷🅰🅳 (@chadonka) on

Still, some visitors have been rowing rafts across to the island.

According to Hallac, Cape Point is constantly changing. The sand moves and expands depending on currents and storms, which means the “Shelly Island” could easily disappear just as quickly as it came to be.

Or it can expand and even connect to Cape Point, making fishing even more of a draw in the area.

If you do happen to visit Cape Point, you’ll never know what to expect.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME