NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where it will undergo its last cryogenic test before it is launched into space in 2018.

NASA just fact-checked Goop , Gwyneth Paltrow 's lifestyle website about the wearable healing stickers the website was promoting.

Goop said in a Thursday post that Body Vibes' wearable stickers, which cost around $60 per pack, are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear," Gizmodo reports . The GOOP post went on to say that the wearables come "pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances."

NASA responded to the claim telling CNN Money that carbon materials don't line its suits and even further, its current spacesuit does not have any carbon fibers.

"Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up," Mark Shelhamer, a former chief scientist at NASA human research division, told Gizmodo . "If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?"

Goop removed the NASA reference after Gizmodo initially reported on the disputed claim. They have since issued a statement saying their recommendations do not represent a "formal endorsement," CNN Money reports.

"The opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of [Goop]," the brand said. "Based on the statement from NASA, we've gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification" the statement read.

