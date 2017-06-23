Politics
Search
Sign In
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Senate Health Bill, Comey Tapes and Yellowstone's Bears
otto-warmbier-funeral-north-korea
Korean WarScenes From a Dispute at the Korean Border
Korea demilitarizition 1960.
SportsHow Title IX First Changed the World of Women's Sports
June 26, 1978
AustriaAustria's Highest Court to Rule On Dispute Over Hitler's Birth Home
hitler birthplace austria home
donald-trump-loyalty-pledge-fbi-challenges-nation
President Trump shakes hands with former FBI Director James Comey at a White House reception Andrew Harrer—Avalon/Zuma Press
White House

President Trump Says Bluffing About Comey Tapes 'Wasn't Very Stupid'

Tessa Berenson
9:01 AM ET

President Trump defended his bluff about having tapes of conversations between him and former FBI Director James Comey, saying his strategy "wasn't very stupid."

"When [Comey] found out that there may be tapes out there…I think his story may have changed," Trump said on Fox Friday. "Then he has to tell what actually happened at the events."

"It wasn’t very stupid," Trump continued. "He did admit that what I said was right and, if you look further back before he heard about that, maybe he wasn’t admitting that."

Trump seemed to be referring to the fact that he had wanted Comey to publicly say that he was not personally under FBI investigation, which Comey did in congressional testimony after Trump tweeted, suggesting he may have recorded their conversations.

In his testimony, Comey said he had a friend leak memos detailing his private encounters with the President after Trump threatened to release tapes.

"It didn't dawn on me, originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation [there] might be a tape, my judgment was I needed [to] get that out into the public square," Comey said. "And so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME