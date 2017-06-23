The Stolen Mummified Toe Used in a Specialty Cocktail in Canada Has Been Returned Safely

A mummified human toe that is used in a specialty cocktail and was stolen last weekend from a bar in northern Canada has been returned safely, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Downtown Hotel in Yukon's Dawson City reported the missing digit Sunday, when a customer was believed to have made off with it after ordering a signature "Sourtoe" cocktail — whisky on the rocks, only the "rock" is a salt-cured human toe.

"On Tuesday afternoon Dawson City RCMP received a phone call from the alleged suspect, stating that he had placed the toe in the mail," the Mounties said in a press release .

The unidentified suspect relayed the same message to the hotel staff along with an apology. When the package arrived at the hotel, a local officer was on hand to ensure it was safe to open, police said.

"Located inside the package was an apology letter, as well as the stolen toe," which was " believed to be in good condition," according to the RCMP.

The toe had reportedly been donated by a man who had to have it amputated. "This was our new toe, and it was a really good one," hotel manager Geri Coulbourne said following the theft.