U.S.
Search
Sign In
BooksGet Ready for John Green's First Novel Since The Fault in Our Stars
"Paper Towns" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
CourtsMaking a Murderer's Brendan Dassey Was Coerced Into Confession, Judges Rule
In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. A federal appeals court is about to consider the fate of the Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard.
Congress4 Ways the Senate Health Care Bill Would Hurt Women
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.
public healthLone Star Tick Bites Are Making Some People Allergic to Red Meat
Lone Star Tick, Amblyomma Americanum
Trinity College
Daytime view of the Trinity College Chapel  DenisTangneyJr—Getty Images
College

Trinity College Professor Flees State Amid Death Threats Over Inflammatory Social Media Posts

Katie Reilly
6:00 PM ET

A professor at Trinity College in Connecticut has fled the state after receiving death threats over inflammatory social media statements that he says were taken out of context.

Johnny Williams, who has been a sociology professor at Trinity since 1996, recently shared a Medium article by an author known as "Son of Baldwin" that ended in a "call to show indifference to the lives of bigots," Trinity President Joanne Berger-Sweeney said.

The article included an accusation that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was shot last week during a congressional baseball practice and saved by Capitol Police officers who are black — holds racist views. "What does it mean, in general, when victims of bigotry save the lives of bigots?" the article said.

"Saving the life of those that would kill you is the opposite of virtuous," it added. "Let. Them. F---ing. Die."

Williams shared the article on his personal Facebook and Twitter accounts and used the hashtag #LetThemF---Die, including the expletive, prompting an outcry as the posts spread on social media. Trinity closed its campus on Wednesday in response to threats, but reopened Thursday morning because it appeared there was no "immediate threat."

Williams told the Hartford Courant that his posts were made in reference to a fatal police shooting in Seattle, not in reference to the Virginia shooting that injured Scalise.

"They are thinking I'm talking about a Congressman," Williams told the Courant. "That's not at all the case."

"I'm calling for the death of a system, white supremacy, not the death of white people," he added.

Williams, who teaches classes on race and racism, said he has received death threats and decided to leave the state in the midst of the controversy to protect his family and young children.

"The Dean of the Faculty will review this matter and advise me on whether college procedures or policies were broken," Berger-Sweeney said in a letter to the college community on Wednesday. "I told Professor Williams that in my opinion his use of the hashtag was reprehensible and, at the very least, in poor judgment. No matter its intent, it goes against our fundamental values as an institution, and I believe its effect is to close minds rather than open them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME