Bill Cosby, the embattled actor and comedian whose sexual assault trial recently ended in a mistrial , plans to teach young people about the dangers of sexual misconduct.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, said during an interview with a Birmingham, Ala. news station that the 79-year-old actor plans to host a series of such "town hall" meetings with youths. One of the meetings will be in Birmingham, "sometime in July," Wyatt told WBRC Fox 6 News on Wednesday.

"We're going to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby," Wyatt added. "This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they're facing when they're hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things that they shouldn't be doing."

Ebonee Benson, a spokesperson for Cosby's wife Camille, agreed that it's important young people are informed.

"The laws are changing, the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended, so this is why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder," she said. "Because anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and it is a good thing to be educated about the laws."

Cosby's case ended with a hung jury after 52 hours of deliberations over six days. A juror told the Associated Press on Thursday that the jury was nearly evenly split on the decision.

You can watch the full interview with Cosby's spokesperson here.