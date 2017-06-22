Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasRural America is Aging and Shrinking
Multi-generation family walking in sunny wheat field
FranceFitness Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Dispenser Explodes, Family Says
celebritiesThe Internet Is Losing It Over Demi Lovato's Subtle Nod to Selena Gomez
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
VotingElection Hackers Altered Voter Rolls, Stole Private Data, Officials Say
Voters voting in polling place
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Turned the GOP Health Care Plan Into a the Darkest Harry Potter Trailer Possible

Megan McCluskey
11:53 AM ET

Leading up to Senate Republicans' release of a new version of the American Health Care Act, Jimmy Kimmel took some time to share his thoughts on the closed-door preparation of the proposal. During the opening monologue of Wednesday's episode of Live!, the host blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow GOP lawmakers for their lack of transparency regarding the bill.

"[McConnell] is keeping this bill such a tightly guarded secret even senators in [his] own party haven't been allowed to look at it," he explained. "They've held no hearings, they've allowed no debate. All we know is the legislation — which would affect many millions of Americans — is being written in secret by a group of 13 male senators. All men, no women."

Kimmel went on to compare the plan to a plot from the Harry Potter series, airing a fake trailer for Mitch McConnell and the Chamber of Secrets. "It’s the bill that must not be named," he joked.

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME