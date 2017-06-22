A Razor Built for Assisted Shaving

Most American men shave their face a few times per week. But as more of them get older–the U.S. population over the age of 65 will nearly double by 2050, per the Census Bureau–they may need help from caregivers. That makes shaving especially tricky, since standard blades are meant for personal use. Not so with the Gilette TREO, a new razor designed to help caregivers provide “a high level of safety and comfort” when shaving others, says Matt Hodgson, the project’s lead engineer. The TREO, which is not commercially available yet, will soon enter its first testing phase. Here’s how it works.

–Alex Fitzpatrick

This appears in the July 03, 2017 issue of TIME.