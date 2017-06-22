A Razor Built for Assisted Shaving

By Alex Fitzpatrick
June 22, 2017

Most American men shave their face a few times per week. But as more of them get older–the U.S. population over the age of 65 will nearly double by 2050, per the Census Bureau–they may need help from caregivers. That makes shaving especially tricky, since standard blades are meant for personal use. Not so with the Gilette TREO, a new razor designed to help caregivers provide “a high level of safety and comfort” when shaving others, says Matt Hodgson, the project’s lead engineer. The TREO, which is not commercially available yet, will soon enter its first testing phase. Here’s how it works.

–Alex Fitzpatrick

For more on these stories, visit time.com/ideas

Write to Alex Fitzpatrick at alex.fitzpatrick@time.com.

This appears in the July 03, 2017 issue of TIME.

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE